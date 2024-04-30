Durham fire captain to be honored during national service for in-line-of duty fallen firefighters

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) will host its National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend on May 4-5 in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
The national tribute will honor 89 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2023 and 137 firefighters who died in previous years.
There will be five North Carolina firefighters among the 226 first responders from across the country who will be honored. A Durham Fire Department (DFD) captain who passed away in 2021 is one of them.
Captain Jeremy Klemm, 45, died on September 18, 2021 due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.
"Jeremy is remembered as a positive-minded, well-liked firefighter you could always count on. He is missed by all who knew him," Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi said. Assistant Chief David Swain will be in Maryland for the event on behalf of the DFD.
All this week the public is encouraged to participate in 'Light The Night For Fallen Firefighters.' From May 1-5, participants are asked to light up their homes, businesses or organizations red in honor of fallen firefighters. Click here for details.
The other four North Carolina firefighters who will be honored are:
There are two services to remember all the fallen firefighters this weekend: