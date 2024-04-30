Durham fire captain to be honored during national service for in-line-of duty fallen firefighters

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) will host its National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend on May 4-5 in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

The national tribute will honor 89 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2023 and 137 firefighters who died in previous years.

There will be five North Carolina firefighters among the 226 first responders from across the country who will be honored. A Durham Fire Department (DFD) captain who passed away in 2021 is one of them.

Captain Jeremy Klemm, 45, died on September 18, 2021 due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.

"Jeremy is remembered as a positive-minded, well-liked firefighter you could always count on. He is missed by all who knew him," Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi said. Assistant Chief David Swain will be in Maryland for the event on behalf of the DFD.

Capt. Jeremy Klemm, Durham Fire (Photo: Durham Fire Department)

All this week the public is encouraged to participate in 'Light The Night For Fallen Firefighters.' From May 1-5, participants are asked to light up their homes, businesses or organizations red in honor of fallen firefighters. Click here for details.

The other four North Carolina firefighters who will be honored are:

Engineer Ricky Allen,36, of the City of Conover Fire Department. Allen died on March 2, 2023 due to complications of bile duct cancer.

Fire Investigator Eddie Fenderm, 57, of the Asheville Fire Department, died on January 8, 2022 from complications of pancreatic cancer.

Captain James Goudelock, 39, of the Town of Dallas Fire Department. Goudelock died on July 23, 2022 due to complications of cancer.

Driver and Engineer Larry Kye, 22, of the North Carolina Division of Forest Resources. Kye died on March 8, 1989 in a crash. The NFFF says Kye was in his NC Forest Service vehicle and hit an icy patch during a winter storm, slid into oncoming traffic and was struck by a tractor-trailer. Kye died at the scene of the accident

There are two services to remember all the fallen firefighters this weekend:

Saturday, May 4: The National Fallen Firefighters Candlelight Service at 7:30 p.m.