Mother, son attacked by pack of dogs while walking near Jordan Lake

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pack of pit bulls attacked a mother and her son near Jordan Lake, according to Chatham County Sheriff's Office.

It happened May 20 around 6:30 p.m. while the mother and son walked in the new housing development called Firefly Overlook.

When deputies arrived, they found the two people with multiple bite wounds. The mom had bites on her legs and hand. While her 12-year-old son had multiple bites on his legs.

Both of them were rushed to WakeMed for treatment.

The officers also found the four dogs that attacked the mother and son. They were able to capture three of them but the fourth got away.

A short time later in the evening, a deputy found the fourth dog. He ended up shooting and killing that dog.

The deceased dog's body was sent to the state laboratory for rabies testing. The three captured dogs are being held and observed for any signs of rabies infections.

Deputies said they later learned the same pack of dogs attacked a 66-year-old Cary man earlier in the day. That man was able to eventually get away from the dogs. He drove himself to an urgent care facility for treatment.

Investigators announced Tuesday that the dogs belonged to 31-year-old Brittney Fountain of Hope Mills. Fountain faces several criminal charges related to the incidents including animal cruelty and abandonment.