Little, Johnson lead No. 7 UNC past Saint Francis 101-76
Cameron Johnson scored 20 points, freshman Nassir Little added 19 and No. 7 North Carolina beat Saint Francis of Pennsylvania 101-76 on Monday night in the on-campus round of the Las Vegas Invitational.
More Stories
No. 1 Duke routs San Diego State 90-64 in Maui
North Carolina beats Maryland 2-0 in NCAA championship
Panthers go for 2 and fail late and lose 20-19 to Lions
Tar Heels end losing streak with 49-26 win over W. Carolina
NC A&T clinches MEAC crown, shuts out NC Central, 45-0
Fuquay-Varina beats Wakefield 21-19 in ABC11 Game of the Week
SPONSORED: ABC College Football Schedule 2018
Can Auburn's experience provide challenge for Duke's freshmen?
No. 1 Duke, No. 8 Auburn in big Maui matchup
Duke freshmen face high-profile test at Maui Invitational
Villanova, Syracuse fall out of Top 25 poll as Duke, Kansas stay on top
17-year-old survives terrifying crash during Grand Prix
No. 7 North Carolina continues guard development vs. St. Francis
No. 1 Duke begins bid for Maui title vs. San Diego State
Hurricanes score twice in opening 30 seconds, top Devils 2-1
Panthers go for 2 and fail late and lose 20-19 to Lions
Atkinson's hat trick leads Blue Jackets past Hurricanes 4-1
No. 2 Clemson overcomes slow start to beat Duke 35-6
