Picture Perfect, Little Warmer Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight: Mostly clear, areas of fog overnight especially east of the Triangle. Low of 57.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 84.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 88.
Thursday: Steamy. Some afternoon clouds. Chance for showers late. High of 90.
Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, PM storms develop. High of 87.
Saturday: Scattered storms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High of 84.
Sunday: Remaining unsettled with a few storms around. High of 86.
Memorial Day: Rinse & repeat. Partly cloudy with a few PM storms. High of 86.
Take Care,
Robert Johnson