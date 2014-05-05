Picture Perfect, Little Warmer Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight: Mostly clear, areas of fog overnight especially east of the Triangle. Low of 57.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 84.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 88.

Thursday: Steamy. Some afternoon clouds. Chance for showers late. High of 90.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, PM storms develop. High of 87.

Saturday: Scattered storms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High of 84.

Sunday: Remaining unsettled with a few storms around. High of 86.

Memorial Day: Rinse & repeat. Partly cloudy with a few PM storms. High of 86.

Take Care,

Robert Johnson