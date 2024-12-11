Triangle 5-year-old battling rare genetic disorder gets gift of song from Enloe High School Choir

The two young brothers wrote a story together about a pair of dinosaur siblings and got to hear Enloe's choir perform their work in a song.

The two young brothers wrote a story together about a pair of dinosaur siblings and got to hear Enloe's choir perform their work in a song.

The two young brothers wrote a story together about a pair of dinosaur siblings and got to hear Enloe's choir perform their work in a song.

The two young brothers wrote a story together about a pair of dinosaur siblings and got to hear Enloe's choir perform their work in a song.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As hundreds filled the auditorium at Enloe High School in Raleigh for their Winter Concert, two special guests were treated to a night they will never forget.

Five-year-old Elliott and 7-year-old George are brothers who live in the Triangle. Elliott was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy at the age of 1. Through the Sing Me a Story Foundation, the two wrote a story together about a pair of dinosaur brothers.

The foundation worked with the Enloe High School Choir, and local composer Gwen Hall, who worked together to bring the boys' story to life in a six-minute song sung by the Enloe High School Chamber Choir.

The brothers and their family heard the song for the first time during Tuesday night's Winter Concert at Enloe High School.

As the boys face hardships no children should have to confront, for a moment, the high school choir tried to make them forget about it all and just be little boys who love dinosaurs, music, and above all - each other.

To learn more about the Sing Me a Story Foundation, click here.