Stormy start to week: Showers, damaging winds, isolated tornado possible; cooler temps | Radar

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a riske severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon into the early evening hours. There is a level 2 risk for Raleigh and areas south and east.

The main hazards are the potential of locally damaging wind gusts and possibly an isolated tornado.

Timeline

ABC11 meteorologists say the severe risk window is from noon to 8 p.m.

Isolated severe storms will be capable of localized damaging wind gusts, locally heavy rain, and an isolated tornado. Rain totals will be around 1-2 inches for most.

Highs will reach the low to mid-70s, still a few degrees above historical average. Expect rain to ease up overnight as a cold front moves through.

Looking Ahead

There will be much cooler weather into midweek, with highs into the upper 50s to near 60.

Temperatures will drop to the low to mid-30s Tuesday night, supporting freeze potential north and frost potential in the Triangle.

On Thursday, clouds will thicken. A few areas may hit 70 degrees, but most will be in the 60s.

Another cold front will move through Friday, bringing some scattered showers.