Raleigh Mom killed in fiery crash along with her 4 kids remembered by friends: 'Very loving'

A Raleigh woman who died in a crash over the weekend on I-95 in Georgia, along with her four children, is being remembered by friends in Florida.

A Raleigh woman who died in a crash over the weekend on I-95 in Georgia, along with her four children, is being remembered by friends in Florida.

A Raleigh woman who died in a crash over the weekend on I-95 in Georgia, along with her four children, is being remembered by friends in Florida.

A Raleigh woman who died in a crash over the weekend on I-95 in Georgia, along with her four children, is being remembered by friends in Florida.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh woman who died in a fiery crash over the weekend on I-95 in Georgia along with her four children, is being remembered by loved ones in Florida.

"I'm still in shock," Christopher Butler-Jones, who goes by "Jonesy," said. "(Her husband) lost his entire family. It's just heart-wrenching."

According to Georgia State Troopers, Reagan Dougan, 27, was driving a rental SUV from Raleigh, North Carolina, to meet her husband in Florida, when according to a witness, the SUV crashed into another vehicle and burst into flames after the SUV was "traveling at a high rate of speed," on I-95 in McIntosh County early Sunday morning.

The passenger in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital. Dougan's children, who died in the crash, were all under the age of 10. The youngest victim was three months old, according to Georgia State Troopers.

Raleigh woman, her four children killed in crash in Georgia while on their way to Florida.

According to neighbors, the family was new to North Carolina, having just recently moved to a bigger house in Raleigh.

One neighbor told ABC11 Eyewitness News she remembers Reagan as a "devoted mother," which is echoed by her friends in Florida.

"That was one of her dreams, is to always have an amazing family and be a mother," Jonesy said. "She was very dedicated. Her kids were everything to her."

Jonesy shared how Reagan was there for him and his family after he lost everything to Hurricane Milton last year.

"When my kid came out of his room yesterday, he happened to have on the shirt, shorts, everything that was an outfit that she sent," Butler-Jones said. "There was a very warm, comforting feeling. It kind of allowed me to be able to start seeing that there is going to be a light at the end of the tunnel."

Jonesy is remembering his friend as a "very loving, and kind person."

Reagan Dougan (Photo Credit: Christopher Butler-Jones)

"If you're upset, you can call her and she's going to make you happy," Jonesy said. "She's going to show you the brighter side of it."

SEE ALSO | Sister on mission to get justice nearly a year after deadly crash in Garner