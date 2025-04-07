Man charged with killing Garner family in crash appears in court for arraignment

Jordan Porter is accused of killing Tyler and Susan Campbell, along with their 8-year-old son Miles.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man charged in connection with a crash that killed an entire Garner family made an appearance in court for his arraignment.

The accident happened last summer on U.S. 70 at New Rand Road.

Susan Campbell's sister was in the courtroom today and she was accompanied by some nurses who once worked with the victim.

They were all wearing t-shirts with a picture of the family printed on it.

The sister told ABC11 she's angry and says she had rage seeing Porter in court.

ABC11 learned he was offered a plea deal, but the defense rejected it.

He's in custody right now and being held on a three million dollars bond.

Porter allegedly was driving under the influence and police say he ran a red light causing the crash.

Search warrants show that Porter's wife told investigators he drank two or three beers while at a bowling alley in Clayton.

Campbell's sister says the wreck should have never happened.

"I had to watch my nephew intubated, excavating, and his organs donated at eight years old, that's how it's impacted me. And I'm mad as hell. And he has no right to ever get out of jail. I don't care if it's 30 years. He never deserves to get out of jail. He killed my family," Peggy Jane Dodson Harris said.

Porter is charged with three counts of murder.

ABC11 also spoke with the defense attorney's after the arraignment who says his client acknowledges he's responsible for the deaths and willing to plead guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

