New details revealed in investigation of deadly Garner crash

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- New details were revealed in the investigation of a crash last year that killed a Garner family of three.

The crash happened last summer on U.S. 70 at New Rand Road, and it claimed the lives of Tyler and Susan Campbell and their son, Miles.

25-year-old Jordan Porter is accused of driving under the influence and running a red light leading to the crash. Search warrants showed that Porter's wife told investigators he drank two or three beers while at a bowling alley in Clayton that evening.

Investigators say they believe pictures taken at that bowling alley were later deleted on purpose.

Porter is facing several charges, including three counts of second-degree murder.

