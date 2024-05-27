Driver charged in Garner crash that killed 2, injured child who is in critical condition

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were killed and a child seriously injured in a crash Monday in Garner.
It happened just before 1:30 p.m. on US Business 70 at New Rand Road.
Garner Police said three vehicles were involved: a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer, a dark blue Mazda CX5 Select, and a black Cadilac Escalade
Investigators said the Trailblazer was traveling west on US 70 and ran a red light, striking the Mazda, which was traveling south on New Rand Rd
The driver and one passenger in the Mazda were killed. Police identified them as Tyler Campbell, 28. and Susan Campbell, 29.
Miles Campbell was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.
The driver of the Chevy Trailblazer, Jordan Alexander Porter, 25, was also taken to a hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Porter was charged with driving while impaired. More charges are anticipated, police said.
The Escalade sustained minor damage, and the occupants were not injured.
A stretch of US 70 was closed as police investigated. The roadway reopened shortly after 6:30 p.m.