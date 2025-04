Some NC DMV offices expand hours ahead of Real ID deadline

In all, 42 driver's license offices will open at 7 a.m., an hour earlier than normal.

In all, 42 driver's license offices will open at 7 a.m., an hour earlier than normal.

In all, 42 driver's license offices will open at 7 a.m., an hour earlier than normal.

In all, 42 driver's license offices will open at 7 a.m., an hour earlier than normal.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some North Carolina DMV offices are expanding their hours starting Monday.

In all, 42 driver's license offices will open an hour early -- at 7 a.m. -- to increase the number of appointments they can schedule.

That's so they can process the flood of people who are trying to get a Real ID before the May 7 deadline.

You can find the full list of changes on the DMV website.

ALSO SEE | DMV looking to hire more workers, asking state for funds