DMV looking to hire more workers, asking state for funds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- State lawmakers are expected to consider a plea from Department of Motor Vehicles for more workers.

The DMV wants to hire an additional 61 people to staff offices around North Carolina.

If you've been to one of their offices lately, you know the wait times can be long.

The legislature sets the number of people who can work in DMV driver's license offices.