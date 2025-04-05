Police seek for Durham man wanted in 4 sexual assault cases

DURHAM, N.C. -- Durham police are seeking the public's help finding a man, who is a suspect in several sexual assault cases.

Kendrick Lynn Yates, 35, of Durham is wanted in four sexual assault cases. He has been charged:

2 counts of Statutory Rape of a Child by an Adult

1 count of Statutory Sex Offense with a Child by an Adult

3 counts of Second-Degree Forcible Rape

2 counts of Second-Degree Forcible Sexual Offense

These cases are still under investigation, and no further details will be released at this time.

If you have been a victim or if you have any information on these cases, contact Investigator C. Park at 919-560-4440 ext. 29321. You can also submit a CrimeStoppers tip online at durhamcrimestoppers.org or call (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.