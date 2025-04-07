North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Riggs responds to recent ruling by state Appeals Court

In a 2-1 decision last week, a panel of the intermediate-level Court of Appeals ruled that thousands of ballots were wrongly allowed in the final tally of the race between Riggs and Griffin.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 spoke with North Carolina state Supreme Court Justice Allison Riggs two days after the state's appeals court sided with Republican candidate Jefferson Griffin in the only undecided race in the country from the 2024 elections.

That Appeals Court gave some of those voters about three weeks to provide additional information or risk the ballots getting removed.

On Sunday, Riggs attended a fundraiser in Goldsboro where she spoke with ABC11 vowing to appeal the latest ruling.

"The precious and fundamental right to vote is one that people have fought and bled and died for," said Riggs. "These are the ancestors and fighters upon whose shoulders we stand, and we will not allow one lawful vote cast by an eligible voter to be discounted."

ABC11 reached out to the Griffin campaign for comment which said in a statement:

"Your time would be better spent with Justice Riggs since she is challenging the Court of Appeals' ruling that North Carolina election laws should be equally applied to all voters."

