Woman who rented car in North Carolina, 4 children dead following fiery crash on I-95 in Georgia

GEORGIA -- A deadly car accident killed five people in coastal Georgia on Sunday morning, according to state police.

A vehicle burst into flames after it collided with another vehicle headed southbound on I-95 in McIntosh County around 6 a.m.

The victims in that vehicle were identified as 27-year-old Reagan Dougan and her four children, ages 9, 4, 2, and 3 months, according to Georgia State Trooper Christopher Ashdown.

Dougan had been driving a rental car from Raleigh, North Carolina, to meet her husband in Florida, who had been notified of the accident.

The passenger in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.