Former NC State football player Tyler Baker-Williams accused of injuring infant son appears in court

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former NC State football player facing a child abuse charge made a first court appearance on Friday.

Tyler Baker-Williams is accused of injuring his 5-month-old son.

The 25-year-old Baker-Williams played at NC State from 2018 TO 2022. The allegations involve his infant son, who authorities say was seriously injured in March.

Baker-Williams, who is from Raleigh, faces one count of child abuse after prosecutors said he acknowledged his son's injuries.

According to warrants. The infant had a fractured toe, a fractured rib and a fractured ankle.

Baker-Williams did not comment other than to make a request for a court-appointed attorney.

The judge set Baker-Williams bond at $200,000. He is scheduled to appear in court again later this month. If convicted, he could serve up to nearly 33 years in prison.

NC State declined to comment on the case.

