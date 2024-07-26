Raleigh plant, wine and craft beer store 'just destroyed' in burglary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A burglary cost a Raleigh business thousands of dollars.

It happened Monday morning at Riparian Provision Company in South Raleigh.

The business owners showed up to work to find their entire store trashed.

"It was completely just destroyed. Tables flipped everywhere. Things were in thrown through windows," Amanda Allen said. "It just feels very violating to have somebody come in your space and trash your things."

The burglar caused more than $5,000 worth of damage.

The owners found broken glass and spilled wine on the floor, and ceramics that artists were selling inside the store broken.

A Raleigh man has been arrested and is facing charges. Raleigh Police Department said it cannot comment on the state of mind of the suspect during the time of the incident.

Allen, who previously worked as a school counselor, said she's frustrated that her business was turned upside down, but she also feels for the person who did it.

"I do have compassion for the person that did this because he obviously wasn't well," Allen said.

The community has been rallying around the owners and offering their support, either through patronizing the store or sending messages on social media.