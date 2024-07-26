NC officer on leave after Juneteenth social media post, activists in Raleigh outraged

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police Officer Daniel Clay Twiddy is facing backlash after making strong statements about Juneteenth being a made-up holiday. Local activists are sounding the alarm.

"I just wonder when his reign of terror is going to end," questioned social justice activist Kerwin Pittman.

Pittman is one of the many people reacting to a post that's been circulating online and gaining traction of Raleigh officer D.C. Twiddy.

ABC11 has not confirmed the authenticity of the social media picture that Officer Twiddy is accused of posting. It is not clear if Twiddy posted the photo along with the text about Juneteenth. We have reached out to Twiddy to ask if this was his post or his words. We have not heard back.

Raleigh police told ABC11 Twiddy is on administrative leave while this matter is being investigated. The department released the following statement:

"RPD is aware of the screenshot of a social media post circulating online. We appreciate the many social media users who have brought this to our attention. Juneteenth is a Federal and City of Raleigh holiday. The Raleigh Police Department celebrates the Juneteenth holiday and what it stands for.

Officer DC Twiddy has been employed by the Raleigh Police Department since 2009. He is currently on administrative leave while this matter is being investigated.

The Raleigh Police Department is committed to instilling and building trust with the community we serve. We expect our employees to hold themselves to the highest standard of excellence that reflects favorably upon the organization, both on and off duty."

"Until we see tangible actions of bad apples being removed from the department, those are just mere words," said Pittman.

In 2016, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman concluded Twiddy would not face charges after killing 24-year-old Akiel Denkins. She said it was self-defense and the evidence clearing him is overwhelming.

According to Pittman, there was another incident. He is a member of Emancipate NC, a group that filed a lawsuit in 2022 against RPD.

"When it comes to the no-knock raid he was on the swat team that executed the warrant in the Omar Abdullah case," he said.

Duke African American Studies Professor Dr. Jasmine Cobb sees this as an educational opportunity for Twiddy.

"African American history is American history," she said.

The federal holiday commemorates when Union troops enforced the Emancipation Proclamation in Galveston, Texas ending slavery for people there two years later. Cobb said everyone should recognize the day.

"Like we honor all other parts of American history with holidays whether that be the 4th of July or Veterans Day or Memorial Day. Juneteenth is a holiday for all people of the United States," she said.

