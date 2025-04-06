For some fans, Dreamville is a tradition, big business for vendors, economic boost for NC

The crowd at Dreamville 2025, the fifth and final event, gathered around the two main stages for a weekend-long musical celebration.

The crowd at Dreamville 2025, the fifth and final event, gathered around the two main stages for a weekend-long musical celebration.

The crowd at Dreamville 2025, the fifth and final event, gathered around the two main stages for a weekend-long musical celebration.

The crowd at Dreamville 2025, the fifth and final event, gathered around the two main stages for a weekend-long musical celebration.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The crowd at Dreamville 2025, the fifth and final event, gathered around the two main stages for a weekend-long musical celebration.

For local vendors, they not only get a chance to enjoy the music while working, but Dreamville is also a big weekend for business.

"You can see the line is really long, it's nice," said Shanaste with Jolly Catering.

As people cooled down from the heat with lemonades, some also stopped to buy festival merchandise.

SEE ALSO | Dreamville Festival 2025 lineup

Patrick Paul came in from South Carolina for the music, the experience and attending the 2-day event has become a tradition.

"It's a nice experience, everybody knows everybody, it's like a big cookout. I'm excited cause we were trying to figure out what's gonna be our annual trip now."

Paul is referring to the announcement in December from J. Cole and organizers that this year's event is the final Dreamville Festival. However, the city, alongside Cole, announced on Thursday that they're looking to continue having a live music event in Dix Park.

Also in attendance is a Fayetteville man who's using it as an opportunity to amplify a community agency and resource.

Johnny Wilson has the inside connection with Dreamville founder J. Cole, who is also a Fayetteville native.

"This is when he was a much younger man and me too haha, so he's been working with us for years."

Wilson is there to spread the word about Fayetteville Urban Ministries, which helps with literacy, youth and housing programs in the Sandhills.

"And so many folks from all of the 50 states and even outside of the country get to stop right here at our booth and get the message and mission of what we're doing, so what an honor, what a favor," Wilson said.

After Raleigh leaders announced a yet-to-be-named event, fans are hoping J. Cole's dream lives on and the music doesn't stop.

"We're excited to see what it'll be like, so if it's the same vibe, we're gonna be present," Jada McClain, who's from South Carolina, said.

The new festival will involve Dreamville organizers and J. Cole and will take place at Dix Park. Specific details are still in the works, but the city said the new event will be held in the spring, just like Dreamville.

The Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau said last year, Dreamville brought in $10.5 million each day in economic impact.

As people visit, stay, and explore the city, it's not just downtown businesses seeing a boost.

"It's not just downtown hotels, that's hotels in the suburbs, Cary, North Raleigh in west Raleigh, so pretty much all over the county, those folks do have a tendency to get out. They shop in kind of the local districts that they're in there, dine in those local districts," said Loren Gold, Vice President of the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau.

