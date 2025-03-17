24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Dreamville Festival 2025 lineup in Raleigh includes: Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and J. Cole

Monday, March 17, 2025 4:42PM
2025 Dreamville lineup to be released soon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The popular Dreamville Festival has released the lineup for its final iteration in 2025.

Some of the performers include Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, J. Cole, and Erykah Badu.

The expanded two-day event will take place on April 5-6.

Dreamville 2025 lineup, dates and names:

Saturday, April 5

  • Lil Wayne with the Hot Boys and Big Tymers
  • 21 Savage
  • Partynextdoor
  • Ludacris
  • Ari Lennox
  • Cheif Keef
  • Keyshia Cole
  • Bas
  • Young Nudy
  • AB-Soul
  • Lute
  • Omen
  • Kai Ca$h & Nico Brim

Sunday, April 6

  • J. Cole
  • Erykah Badu
  • Tems
  • Glorilla
  • J.I.D.
  • Wale
  • Coco Jones
  • BigXThaPlug
  • Earthgang
  • Anycia
  • Cozz
  • Akia

Dreamville festival draws in thousands of music lovers to Raleigh

It was a busy night in Raleigh as thousands descended on Dix Park for this year's Dreamville music fest.
