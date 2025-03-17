Dreamville Festival 2025 lineup in Raleigh includes: Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and J. Cole

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The popular Dreamville Festival has released the lineup for its final iteration in 2025.

Some of the performers include Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, J. Cole, and Erykah Badu.

The expanded two-day event will take place on April 5-6.

Dreamville 2025 lineup, dates and names:

Saturday, April 5

Lil Wayne with the Hot Boys and Big Tymers

21 Savage

Partynextdoor

Ludacris

Ari Lennox

Cheif Keef

Keyshia Cole

Bas

Young Nudy

AB-Soul

Lute

Omen

Kai Ca$h & Nico Brim

Sunday, April 6

J. Cole

Erykah Badu

Tems

Glorilla

J.I.D.

Wale

Coco Jones

BigXThaPlug

Earthgang

Anycia

Cozz

Akia

