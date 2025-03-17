Dreamville Festival 2025 lineup in Raleigh includes: Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, and J. Cole
Monday, March 17, 2025 4:42PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The popular Dreamville Festival has released the lineup for its final iteration in 2025.
Some of the performers include Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, J. Cole, and Erykah Badu.
The expanded two-day event will take place on April 5-6.
Dreamville 2025 lineup, dates and names:
Saturday, April 5
- Lil Wayne with the Hot Boys and Big Tymers
- 21 Savage
- Partynextdoor
- Ludacris
- Ari Lennox
- Cheif Keef
- Keyshia Cole
- Bas
- Young Nudy
- AB-Soul
- Lute
- Omen
- Kai Ca$h & Nico Brim
Sunday, April 6
- J. Cole
- Erykah Badu
- Tems
- Glorilla
- J.I.D.
- Wale
- Coco Jones
- BigXThaPlug
- Earthgang
- Anycia
- Cozz
- Akia
