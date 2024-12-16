Triangle businesses react to news of final Dreamville festival

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's the end of an era for the Triangle's largest music festival.

Last week, it was announced that Dreamville Festival 2025 would be the final for the Raleigh festival -- the fifth time the event has been held in Dix Park. Dreamville was first held in 2019 before interruptions due to COVID, and has grown into a major economic driver for the Triangle, drawing more than 100,000 visitors from around the world in recent years.

According to the City of Raleigh, Dreamville generated more than $145 million in total economic impact in 2023, and the festival has a history of partnering with and promoting local vendors as part of its mission.

"Even like on social media, we can just tell people like all over the world or like our friends now they come to the festival and you could definitely see the impact and just them reaching out to us, they remember our food. It's great," said Nik Spaulding, co-owner of Durham-based Pure Soul -- a vendor at the last three Dreamville festivals.

Spaulding and fellow co-owner Andrew Justad said the Festival has provided great exposure for their small business, and called news of the festival ending bittersweet.

"We're gonna ride one more time, we're gonna do it big one last time. And knowing him, he might have something else up his sleeve down the road and you know hopefully we'll be there for that," Justad said.

The final Dreamville Festival will be held in Dix Park on April 5-6, 2025.