2025 Dreamville Music Festival will be the last time the event will take place

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 2025 Dreamville Music Festival will be the fifth and final installment of the event.

"What a ride it's been... We can't thank y'all enough for all the memories we've shared," festival organizers posted on social media.

Organizers said the popular music festival --created by rapper and Fayetteville native J Cole -- will take over Raleigh's Dix Park on April 5 and 6 in 2025.

Pre-sale of tickets will begin Wednesday, December 11 at 9 a.m.

In 2024, people from all 50 states gathered in downtown Raleigh to see the star-studded lineup. Headliners were SZA, 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj and J Cole himself. Other performers included Lil Yachty, Jeremih, Sexyy Red and Jeezy.

The week before this year's festival, crews at the park worked to assemble each stage, the Ferris wheel and other attractions on the big field. Businesses, hotels and restaurants braced for the surge of visitors.

