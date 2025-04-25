24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

State officials give update on Hurricane Helene recovery in western North Carolina

WTVD logo
Friday, April 25, 2025 4:55PM
State officials give update on Helene recovery in WNC
State emergency officials give update on recovery in western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- State emergency officials gave an update Friday on the recovery from Hurricane Helene.

It's been over six months since the storm swept through the region, leaving behind destruction in western North Carolina.

Over six million cubic yards of storm debris have been removed across 22 counties.

Here's a breakdown of the resources and efforts that went into play:

  • 4000 national guard personnel were deployed
  • 131 search and rescue teams were brought in from NC and across the country
  • Over 6000 people were rescued, and 268 pets were saved
  • 28,000 building searched were conducted
  • Over 75,00 miles were traveled to conduct search and rescue operations

This is the largest disaster in the state's history. Unfortunately, 107 people died in Helene.

There is still a lot of work to be done for these communities to bounce back, and state leaders said they are vowing to get the work done.

ABC11's Jamiese Price contributed to this report.

SEE ALSO | Asheville Rising: How to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene

Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW