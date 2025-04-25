ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- State emergency officials gave an update Friday on the recovery from Hurricane Helene.
It's been over six months since the storm swept through the region, leaving behind destruction in western North Carolina.
Over six million cubic yards of storm debris have been removed across 22 counties.
Here's a breakdown of the resources and efforts that went into play:
This is the largest disaster in the state's history. Unfortunately, 107 people died in Helene.
There is still a lot of work to be done for these communities to bounce back, and state leaders said they are vowing to get the work done.
ABC11's Jamiese Price contributed to this report.
