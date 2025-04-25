State officials give update on Hurricane Helene recovery in western North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- State emergency officials gave an update Friday on the recovery from Hurricane Helene.

It's been over six months since the storm swept through the region, leaving behind destruction in western North Carolina.

Over six million cubic yards of storm debris have been removed across 22 counties.

Here's a breakdown of the resources and efforts that went into play:



4000 national guard personnel were deployed

131 search and rescue teams were brought in from NC and across the country

Over 6000 people were rescued, and 268 pets were saved

28,000 building searched were conducted

Over 75,00 miles were traveled to conduct search and rescue operations

This is the largest disaster in the state's history. Unfortunately, 107 people died in Helene.

There is still a lot of work to be done for these communities to bounce back, and state leaders said they are vowing to get the work done.

ABC11's Jamiese Price contributed to this report.

