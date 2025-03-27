Western NC continues to rebuild six months after Hurricane Helene

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today marks six months since Hurricane Helene devastated western North Carolina.

The storm killed more than a hundred people in the region and caused widespread destruction.

Homes destroyed, roads decimated, Businesses damaged, and livelihoods forever changed.

ABC11's Tamara Scott talks with GMA's Robin Roberts on hurricane recovery.

Authorities have restored drinking water and key roads are back open. Internet is also widely available.

Businesses like Highland Brewing quickly became a safe haven for folks because of the water supply and resources and finding places with access to basic resources was the most important in those first hours and days.

Six months later so many communities are recovering and rebuilding, but it's not an easy process for everyone.

ABC11 returned to Swannanoa, a community we reported from in the immediate aftermath of the storm and there we checked in with folks who are still waiting for help.

Soan Son and his family are living out of campers and tents waiting for the call saying that they can rebuild.

Their home washed away in the flood and only recently got temporary power.

Now their kitchen is under a tent where they house produce, gas, clothes, and utensils.

"I got power, I got T.V., I got heat, I got a little was one burner so I can cook in there. So I'm happy with this better than it's hard. So I mean, we're happy that we're alive, and we made it through, but like I said, it just it's a waiting game. I go to work, I come home. That's all you can do." Son said.

He says right now they're waiting on a culvert to be built in their neighborhood and a contractor to lay foundation.

