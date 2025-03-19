Governor Josh Stein to reveal budget proposal that includes Helene recovery

The proposal is expected to include more money for schools, Helene recovery, and much more.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Governor Josh Stein is launching into his first budget battle since taking office.

He'll reveal his state spending plan this morning.

Political experts say we should expect Governor Stein's budget to reflect his State of the State address where Stein was heavy on education.

The governor mentioning teacher pay raises and a public schools bond to help build and upgrade schools.

Stein also mentioned free school breakfast for students and incentives for college students, including free community college for students pursuing certain jobs.

ABC11 spoke with Professor David McLennan from Meredith College, who predicts Stein will focus on funding for some of his proposed projects and a tax cut for North Carolina parents

"I think there'll be other things he wants to improve, housing in the state of North Carolina. I'm not sure he will ask for a bond issue on that because he wants to build more supply, he talked about a parent tax cut which would go over pretty well with Republicans. I think you'll see some things that Republicans will be in agreement with," McLennan said.

Stein will make his budget presentation later this morning at 10:30 a.m.

