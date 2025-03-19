'Constitutional carry', DEI prohibition bills moved out of committee by NC lawmakers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two bills which have drawn broad attention this legislative session were respectively passed out of committee Tuesday.

"We believe that our Constitution is clear that law-abiding citizens should be allowed to constitutionally carry. We believe they should be able to constitutionally carry without having to jump through the hoops (to get) a concealed carry permit," said Sen. Danny Britt, a Republican who represents Hoke, Robeson, and Scotland counties.

Currently, to get a concealed carry permit, you must be 21 years old, complete a firearms safety course, and pay an $80 fee, while meeting other residency requirements and passing a background check. This bill eliminates the need to undergo that safety training and the monetary costs, and would apply to everybody 18 and older.

"The age that you can constitutionally carry (in this bill) mirrors what you can open carry. You can open carry in the state of North Carolina wearing a firearm on your side at the age of 18," said Britt, one of the bill's three primary sponsors.

"When you take away the training that people need to get these firearms, when you take away that one additional check on people, it just means more people who shouldn't be carrying are carrying," said Sen. Lisa Grafstein, a Democrat who represents Wake County.

Twenty nine other states, including much of the southeast, already has enacted constitutional carry. Two members of law enforcement, including Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead, spoke during public comment, voiced their opposition to the measure.

"I cannot support this bill that will expand the right to individuals untrained, 18 years of age, to carry a concealed weapon in North Carolina. It's already been stated that this bill would put law enforcement and it citizens in danger. My deputies in Durham County would need to treat every traffic stop, every encounter like a felony stop, and that puts everybody at risk. This proposed law continues to distance law enforcement and gun regulations," said Birkhead.

When asked about whether any law enforcement groups supported the measure, Britt replied that he knew of none which opposed it. Two speakers from the advocacy group Grass Roots North Carolina spoke in support of the legislation.

"I should not have to rely on the government to enact and exercise my civil rights. And in terms of criminals, when a criminal opens fire the call to law enforcement tis a call to a person with good intent to stop the carnage. Allowing good citizens to permitless carry enables one to fulfill that role until law enforcement arrives," said Karen Raines, a member of Grass Roots North Carolina.

The bill was ultimately passed out of committee.

Similar legislation was filed last month in the House, though the House version is more expansive. In its version, HB 5 includes a section that would allow elected officials to conceal carry while acting in their official capacity, as long as they meet all other requirements.

DEI Prohibition Bill

In the afternoon, a House committee took up HB 171, which focuses on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives in state and local government.

"For too long, DEI programs have replaced qualifications with quotas, achievement with identity, and excellence with activism. They do not expand opportunity, they create division. That is not fairness," said Rep. Brenden Jones, who serves as House Majority Leader.

One of the bill's four primary sponsors, Jones stressed it would not impact workplace protections against discrimination or ban speech about race and gender. During the hearing, he fielded questions and concerns from Democratic lawmakers who believe the bill is too broad.

"What it does is stop taxpayer funding for divisive, discriminatory hiring practices," said Jones, a Republican who represents Columbus and Robeson counties.

The bill is in line with a push from the Trump administration, which has acted to remove DEI initiatives at the federal level.

"One of the things that we pride ourselves on is just helping to recruit and retain the best talent, and this will get in the way of that," said Rep. Brandon Loftin, who serves as House Democratic Legislative Chair.

Further, Loftin, who represents Mecklenburg County, expressed concerns over the broadness of the bill, and its interpretation of what constitutes DEI.

"The definition of what constitutes DEI I think is troubling and vague. It's not only who it applies to, but also what constitutes DEI that's a problem, which is why you had to have these carve outs at the end of the bill where it said it doesn't apply to student groups on college campuses. So that means that high school groups of the same nature could be at risk. What about women's centers? What about Black cultural centers," said Loftin.

In response to questions from Rep. Pricey Harrison over how it would be implemented, Jones painted the measure as one which would unify citizens.

"I think there's a great understanding that we're trying to become one North Carolina, get away form this divisiveness that we keep talking about, that you keep talking about. That's what separates us. There's more that brings us together. We're one people and we should act like one people," said Jones.

The legislation would allow for possible civil or criminal penalties against those who violate it, Further, it states that even "non-state entities" would be able to "apply for, accept, or utilize federal funds, grants, or other financial assistance that require compliance with DEI policies, initiatives, or mandates."

"Anti-DEI efforts like HB 171 seek to intimidate employers into abandoning diversity initiatives using vague and threatening language to create fear of enforcement actions, essentially scaring everyone into dropping programs that ensure equitable workplaces," said Reighlah Collins, who serves as Policy Counsel at the ACLU of North Carolina.

The bill passed out of the House Judicial Committee.