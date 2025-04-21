24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Scattered showers, storm are possible Friday and Saturday ahead of dry weather

Friday, April 25, 2025 10:21AM
First Alert Morning Forecast: April 25

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Be sure to take an umbrella as you head out! Scattered showers and storms are possible on Friday and Saturday, though neither day will be a total washout.

High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to low 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

A few showers and some thunder may occur overnight into Saturday morning, lingering into the afternoon.

On Saturday afternoon, a cold front approaching from the west could bring a few passing showers and isolated storms. These shower and storm chances will diminish by evening as the front moves through.

Cooler and drier air will move in Saturday night, bringing less humid conditions and cooler temperatures, with lows in the 50s.

Dry weather will return on Sunday as a northerly flow ushers in cooler, less humid air. Highs will be in the low 80s on Saturday and drop to the low to mid 70s on Sunday.

