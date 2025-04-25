Shaw University investigating allegations of misconduct on women's basketball team

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several Shaw University women's basketball players are speaking out after experiencing what they call "misconduct" while playing for the Lady Bears.

"I just like how it was really just an escape from reality. It was just 'I could just do whatever,' 'I could just be fun,'" said Kiara Shepherd, describing her love for basketball. "I could just be myself. It was just the game was very natural to me."

Shepard transferred to Shaw University to play for the Bears during the most recent season.

"I'm not trying to bash anybody, I'm just trying to say what happened," she said in her viral video.

In a video posted to Shepherd's TikTok account with more than 80,000 followers, she details various situations, describing mental, physical, and inappropriate behavior.

"It's been really hard to just kind of focus and just do my schoolwork, but it's just like this has been pounding in the back of my mind. And everybody is just like, well, just let it go... I just wish that... I can't. I can't, "said Shepherd.

She shared an email with ABC11 showing that she reached out to the school's human resources department in February.

"They didn't follow up with me until after I posted the video, which was two months later. So it was just kind of like a slap in the face, like because they were acting like they were going to help us out and they were going to investigate," said Shepherd.

Former players like Desire Short, who played in the 2022-2023 team, shared her reaction to Shepherd's video.

"I'm really glad that she put that video out there because it really opened a lot of doors for everybody that had something to say," said Short.

Other former players said the treatment causes some teammates to leave.

"There is no reason why the same thing is being said over and over again, year after year, with the same, with different teams. The roster is almost clear every single year. Everybody is leaving. Everybody is transferring," said Alliyah Chaplin.

ABC11 reached out to the university about the video and allegations. The University shared a statement:

"Shaw University is aware of recent allegations that have surfaced online. The university takes any allegations of misconduct seriously. The university has no further comment at this time."

With women's basketball finally getting the shine nationally, the former college athletes want the school and staff to ensure a safe environment and proper treatment.

"It's really hurting players, athletes that probably could have been farther than what they are now," said Short.

"I got friends that's been on the same team as she is. You can't keep playing people, send people to this program," said Chaplin.

The names of the specific individuals involved are not being released due to the early stages of the investigation. ABC11 will continue to follow up with Shaw University and the status of the investigation.