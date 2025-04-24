24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Multiple people killed in crash involving Duke Energy contractors, Eden city vehicle

Thursday, April 24, 2025 10:04PM
Duke Energy contractors, Eden City worker involved in deadly crash
Police say the crash involves a city of Eden motor vehicle and Duke Energy multiple deaths.

EDEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Highway Patrol (NCSHP) and the city of Eden police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Rockingham County Thursday afternoon.

According to Eden police, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Church Street and Carroll Street and Park Road. The area remains closed while law enforcement investigates.

First responders on the scene confirm that a City of Eden motor vehicle was involved in an accident involving multiple deaths. Eden is located about 40 miles north of Greensboro.

Duke Energy released this statement:
"We are saddened about the tragic event that happened today, and our hearts go out to the families and teammates of those involved. The safety of our employees, contractors and customers is the highest priority at Duke Energy. We are working closely with law enforcement officials."

NCSHP is the main investigating agency.

