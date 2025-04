Man wanted in Raleigh bank robbery in November arrested in Illinois

Raleigh Police said that a man entered Truist Bank on Avent Ferry Road, passed a note to a teller, and demanded money.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police announced Friday that an arrest had been made in a bank robbery that happened in November.

Shawn Michael Travis, 32, was arrested Friday at a hotel in Illinois and charged in connection with the robbery of the Truist Bank at 3231 Avent Ferry Road, Suite 104, on Nov. 1.

Travis was charged with common law robbery.

He is awaiting extradition.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.