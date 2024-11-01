Raleigh Police looking for suspect who robbed Truist Bank branch on Avent Ferry Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A robber made off with an undisclosed amount of cash late Friday afternoon at a bank in Raleigh.

Raleigh Police said that about 5 p.m., a man entered the Truist Bank branch at 3231 Avent Ferry Road, Suite 104 and passed a note to a teller demanding money.

No weapon was shown but one was implied, RPD said.

Police released this image of the bank robbery suspect. Raleigh Police Department

RPD investigators remained at the scene through early evening.

No other details were immediately available.

Another look at the suspect in Friday's Truist Bank robbery. Raleigh Police Department

Anyone who believes they may have information on this case is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

