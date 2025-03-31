NC REAL ID deadline is May 7. Here's how it could impact air travel, entering federal buildings

NC DMV says 42 more driver's license offices will join 50 others in opening at 7 a.m., which is an hour early. The new hours begin on Monday, April 7.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The REAL ID deadline is fast approaching and that could impact air travel for some people looking to fly domestically.

You may remember the deadline being pushed back multiple times by the Department of Homeland Security.

However, starting May 7, federal agencies will start to require a REAL ID, U.S. passport or another federally-approved identification to board commercial flights and enter federal buildings.

This is a part of the REAL ID Act passed by Congress in 2005..

N.C. REAL ID is a driver's license that is just like a traditional license or ID but has a star at the top.

Driver's licenses and IDs without a star will be noted "Not for Federal Purposes."

REAL ID 'Not for Federal Purposes' version

North Carolinians will not need a REAL ID driver license or identification card to drive, vote, or apply/receive federal benefits.

New NC DMV Hours

The North Carolina DMV is expanding service hours at many driver's license offices beginning Monday, April 7.

This comes as many offices are seeing long lines and could worsen as people try to get their REAL ID driver's license ahead of the May 7th deadline.

NC DMV says 42 more offices will join 50 others in opening at 7 a.m., which is an hour early; eleven of those offices are in central North Carolina-- including in Johnston and Cumberland counties.

The DMV's summer Saturday walk-in service is also returning-- beginning June 7th.

For a list of the requirements to get a REAL ID click here.

