NC Forest service lifts statewide burn ban after rain reduces fire danger

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A statewide ban on all open burning was lifted in every county in North Carolina on Wednesday.

The Burn Ban, issued by the N.C. Forest Service, went into effect on March 21 due to threatening forest fire circumstances.

"We've received some well-timed, much-needed rain over the last couple days which has helped reduce fire danger, allowing us to lift burn ban restrictions across the state," said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. "However, we are still in the midst of spring wildfire season and our recent wildfire activity, especially in Western North Carolina, is a reminder to remain vigilant about burning safely and responsibly."

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDACS) said the lifted burn ban does not apply to fires that are started within 100 feet of a occupied building.

Burn permits are available statewide by applying online or from any authorized agent.

The department said any burn permits obtained before the ban were cancelled, and a new permit must be obtained.

For more information about the burn ban and burn permits visit here.

Featured video is from a previous report