Statewide burn ban put in place by NC Forest service until further notice

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for many in our viewing area.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A statewide burn ban is in effect until further notice due to the increased fire risk, N.C. Forest Service said on Friday.

There is a Red Flag Warning in place for several counties Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in our viewing area.

Various wildfires erupted earlier this month across the state, prompting evacuations and threatening hundreds of homes.

What is a burn ban?

Under North Carolina law, the ban prohibits all open burning in all 100 counties regardless of a permit.

Open burning includes burning leaves, branches or plant material. In any case, burning trash, lumber, tires, newspaper, plastic or non vegetative material is illegal.

You could face a $100 fine plus court costs. You may also be held liable for any expenses related to putting out the fire.

This ban does not apply to fires started within 100 feet of an occupied dwelling. A local fire marshal has authority to issue a burn ban within that 100 feet space.

N.C. Forest Service will continue to monitor conditions. Residents should contact their respective N.C. Forest Service county ranger or county fire marshal's office for county specific questions.

How to protect your house against the risk of a wildfire?