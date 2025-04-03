Raleigh prepares for final Dreamville Music Festival

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- People from all over the country and world will descend upon Raleigh starting Friday for the fifth and last installment of Dreamville Festival and we are hearing from folks who believe the festival has put Raleigh on the map.

The festival officially happens on Saturday and Sunday, but this whole week has been filled with Dreamville-related activities.

Pop up shopping, musical events, and later workout sessions, and art displays.

The organizers are expected to give us some insight into what you can expect this year - and how it will top all the others later today.

This last festival is expected to draw in more and more people to the Triangle.

The Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau says last year, Dreamville brought in over $10 million each day in economic impact.

People who come from out of state say this has been a something that has elevated Raleigh as a must-see destination.

"Oh 100%. I think people think that Raleigh is not a place where things happen or hasn't been anything, but ever since Dreamville came people definitely need to make it to Raleigh," said Tiffany Cox.

Today's press conference is at 2 p.m.

