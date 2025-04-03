Despite years of delays, Veridea Apex development moving forward

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 got a closer look at a new mixed-use community in Apex.

Veridea has been in the making for years now. Once completed near U.S. 1 and 540 it will provide thousands of new homes of all shapes and sizes.

After much back and forth in court, developers are now moving forward with the live, work, and play community just two miles south of downtown Apex.

Later today the master developers at RXR, along with city leaders including Mayor Jacques Gilbert will talk about infrastructure improvements that are on the way.

Developers broke ground on phase one back in December.

It will include 1,500 multi-family units, 1,100 single-family homes and townhomes.

There will also be 150,000 square feet of commercial, retail and restaurant space that included a new space for Wake Technical Community College.

According to the developer, the community is expected to bring more than 2,300 annual jobs to Apex over the next decade of development, resulting in $1.6 billion in cumulative labor income over the 10-year construction period.

This project has been in the works since 2011.

