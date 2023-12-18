100-year-old tree at the center of Apex growth debate

The 100-year-old tree is in the spotlight as Apex officials assess potential areas for a sidewalk, including Hunter Street where the icon stands.

The 100-year-old tree is in the spotlight as Apex officials assess potential areas for a sidewalk, including Hunter Street where the icon stands.

The 100-year-old tree is in the spotlight as Apex officials assess potential areas for a sidewalk, including Hunter Street where the icon stands.

The 100-year-old tree is in the spotlight as Apex officials assess potential areas for a sidewalk, including Hunter Street where the icon stands.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A large willow oak tree stands in front of Nancy Gutske's house with a Christmas bow wrapped around it for the holidays.

"That tree has been there for a long time," Gutske said.

The 100-year-old tree is in the spotlight as officials assess potential areas for a sidewalk, including Hunter Street where the icon stands.

Although no final decision has been made regarding this piece of sidewalk, the Town of Apex said construction of new sidewalks ranks consistently high among Apex residents' priorities for transportation funding.

There's just not a need for a sidewalk here - Mike Newell, Apex resident

As part of an infrastructure improvement project BL-0047, Hunter Street is just one of several areas being evaluated for safer routes to schools.

"There's just not a need for a sidewalk here," said Mike Newell, another resident.

While the issue has not yet come before the Town Council, nor is it clear whether that sidewalk will be part of the decision-making process, residents such as Newell and Gutske oppose the idea of the Hunter Street icon being chopped down.

"I had a certified arborist come out here," Newell said. "He's declared that tree to be healthy. No need to cut it down of any disease concern. It has normal wear and tear, so to speak, for its age. It is a safe tree. It poses no danger."

Newell plans to bring this up in the Town Council meeting on Jan. 9.

ALSO SEE: Apex building 100% affordable housing apartment complex; First in 25 years

Mayor Jacques Gilbert said historic preservation is a priority for him and he anticipates discussing this more with the community.

"We're always looking for an opportunity for more walkability," Gilbert said. "In this instance, I'm happy to see the engagement of the community."

While the 100-200 block of Hunter Street was included in the initial project (BL-0047) design, the placement of sidewalks in this block is still being evaluated, according to the town.

Boomtowns: Apex expects 'phenomenal' growth by end of decade