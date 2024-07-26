What happens to Robinson if Cooper becomes VP pick?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As speculation grows over Governor Roy Cooper being among the top four Democratic contenders to be a Vice Presidential running mate for Kamala Harris, it's also raising questions of what happens to his current position in North Carolina, and what powers Republican Lt. Governor Mark Robinson would have as acting Governor while he is away campaigning.

Ironically, we're in this situation because, under North Carolina law, Governor Cooper didn't get to do what Kamala Harris or presidential candidates get to do, which is choose their own running mate.

Unlike in many other states where the Governor and Lt. Governor run as a team, in North Carolina they're elected completely separately and have to be from the same party. That's exactly what happened with Roy Cooper being Governor and Mark Robinson as Lieutenant Governor.

So then the question - what happens if Governor Cooper would have to spend a lot of time crisscrossing the country campaigning out of state?

The State Constitution makes it clear: During the absence of the Governor from the State, or during the physical or mental incapacity of the Governor to perform the duties of his office, the Lieutenant Governor shall be Acting Governor.

"Historically the governors have always traveled out of state. Could be for an economic development recruitment trip, could be conferences, it could be family time," explained Bob Orr, a retired NC Supreme Court Justice.

As acting governor, Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson has all the same powers including making state board appointments and issuing executive orders.

That situation arose when Governor Cooper went on an economic development trip to Japan, while back at home, Robinson issued a proclamation about Israel as Acting Governor.

Experts said more than anything else though, Robinson could use it as a platform to promote his own bid for Governor.

But if he took his power too far, Cooper could easily undo any executive orders as soon as he got back to North Carolina.

"I'm sure there would be some temptation to go AHA! I'm now the Governor, I'm gonna show you what I'm gonna do as Governor...then that puts Governor Cooper in a bad spot in having to come back, reverse what Robinson did," Orr said.

But overall, experts believe that dynamic won't hurt Cooper's chances of becoming the VP pick.

If he is chosen, he will still keep his current job as Governor through the beginning of January.

And if he and Harris were to win, Cooper would have about a two and half week break between either Josh Stein or Mark Robinson becoming the next governor in early January, and Cooper being inaugurated as Vice President on January 20.