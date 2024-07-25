Governor Roy Cooper attends event in support of Kamala Harris

This comes as Cooper is being vetted as her potential vice presidential running mate.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper attended an event in support of Vice President Kamala Harris as she works toward gaining the nomination for president in the Democratic Party.

Last night we heard President Biden pledge his support for Harris.

Among the group today will be students and young voters, who could be important voting block in this election.

The group campaigning for Harris will highlight the stark contrast between her vision for this country verses Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.

Political experts say Cooper already has a good relationship with Kamala Harris and could give her boost providing balance on the ticket being from the South and broadening Harris' potential base with swing voters.

"He may be in a position where he can draw and capture the very voters she needs to win this election," said Dr. Jarvis Hall who is a political science professor at North Carolina Central University.

Cooper told ABC11 at a recent stop in Winston-Salem that he will let the process play out and respect that process. His goal now is to support Vice President Harris.