NC Democratic delegates unanimously vote to support Kamala Harris for President

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Delegates of the North Carolina Democratic Party unanimously endorsed Kamala Harris for President, echoing the sentiment of Gov. Roy Cooper.

Anderson Clayton, the Chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party, took to social media on Sunday night to break the news.

It comes just a month before the Democratic National Convention when those 168 delegates were supposed to vote for Joe Biden.

A letter circulating among delegates across the country called Harris the candidate with the best experience and capacity to unite the party against Donald Trump.

"We strongly and enthusiastically endorse Vice President Kamala Harris -- the candidate with the best experience and capacity to unite our Party and the United States -- for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States. We ask that you join us," the letter read. "We are well aware of the historical significance of this moment. We respect, appreciate, and are grateful to President Biden for all that he has done and continues to do for our country and the world. We respectfully urge delegates to the 2024 Democratic National Convention, and all voters in November, to support Kamala Harris for President of the United States."

Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 Presidential race created confusion across the country about how pledged delegates would and should vote at the party's convention.

What will ultimately happen at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago remains unclear.

"Here in Chicago, our mission remains the same. During the convention, we will have an opportunity to show the country and the world who Democrats are and what we stand for. Over the past year, we have been building the stage - literally and figuratively - for President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Democrats to tell our story to the American people. The historic progress Democrats achieved under the Biden-Harris Administration will still be central to that story, as will the story of what is at stake in this election.," Democratic National Committee Convention Chair Minyon Moore said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming delegates and guests to Chicago from August 19-22 for the Democratic National Convention to rally behind our Democratic nominees for President and Vice President of the United States and ensure we defeat Donald Trump once again."

ABC11 spoke with John Verdejo, a DNC Executive committee Member from North Carolina, who said he was surprised by Sunday's announcement.

"You know, I would admit that initially this morning we all were a little bit surprised at the news. But you know... as quickly as the news came, we were quickly in support of Harris once we heard that Biden was in full support along with many others," He said.

Democrats here are now shifting their message to highlight VP Harris' background as a prosecutor and experience as they work to win support before next month's convention.

"I think as long as we stick to our message as far as, you know, the state of the economy, women's rights, what's at stake Trump is elected?" Verdejo said.

Eyewitness News also spoke to Triangle-area Republicans returning home from last week's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Sandy Joiner with Western Wake Republican Club said while her party is locked in on Trump, the Democrats' change in candidate could work in their favor.

"I think there's so many... unaffiliated in our country, in our state, in our county. I believe that this does give the Republicans an opportunity to see... that we're unaffiliated and opportunity," Joiner said. "See, we're moving forward. We have some great policies in place. Trump has some great plans. And ideas for when he gets elected."

Republican delegates criticized Harris on Sunday by tying her record directly to President Biden

"I mean she's got a lot of things to overcome ... this current inflation and everything we're paying," RNC delegate Alan Swain said. "She's part of this Biden-Harris administration so she owns it just like Joe Biden does."

Both groups said campaigning in North Carolina continues with several campaign events listed for both groups in the coming weeks.