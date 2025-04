Child hospitalized after getting shot in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child was shot Friday night in Durham, police said.

It happened after 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Ridgeway Avenue.

When officers arrived, they said they found "a juvenile male" with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

This is an ongoing investigation. Authorities said no further information will be released.

