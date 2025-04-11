Owner of hobby shop in North Carolina says tariffs war driving up cost: '10 percent increase'

The owner of Hangar 18 Hobbies says he is offering discounts on some games, all in hopes of earning victory points with customers.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Every Friday is game night at Hangar 18 Hobbies. Gamers Ryan Kelly and Brandon Jimenez are setting up for the tabletop game Warhammer 40,000.

"Typically, me and my buddy play every Friday just casually trying to get better at the game," said Brandon Jimenez. "It's Chaos-Based Marines vs. Emperor's Children."

Kelly likes to add models to his collection and he's noticed he's had to pay more when buying from third party sellers overseas as of late.

"So, in the two years I've been collecting and buying stuff. I've seen stuff that was $55, that's not $63," he said.

It's a price increase Hangar 18 Hobbies owner Bryan Powers has noticed, too. He heard from his distributors last week that tariffs are driving prices up.

"Tariffs have impacted the cost of things," said Powers. "We're looking at about a ten percent increase across the board. We're trying to mitigate that with discounts so the consumer doesn't have to worry about that so much."

Powers showed Eyewitness News that games in his shop that come from all over the world including Japan, Vietnam and the United Kingdom. He's now offering discounts on some games all in hopes of earning victory points with customers.

"I like the sense of community it builds," said Jiminez.

