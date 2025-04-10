Carolina Ale House robbed at gunpoint by 3 suspects in Raleigh: 'Am I going to die right now?'

Carolina Ale House in Brier Creek said it provided security footage of the incident to police.

Carolina Ale House in Brier Creek said it provided security footage of the incident to police.

Carolina Ale House in Brier Creek said it provided security footage of the incident to police.

Carolina Ale House in Brier Creek said it provided security footage of the incident to police.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are searching for suspects who were involved in an armed robbery on April 4 in Brier Creek.

The incident happened at 4 a.m. at the Carolina Ale House at 7981 Skyland Ridge Parkway, police said.

Police are working to identify several people in photos taken at the time of the incident.

ALSO SEE: Popular Glenwood South restaurant Carolina Ale House to make way for new concept

Ale House employee Cameron told ABC11 his coworkers were terrified.

"They had to lay down on the floor with their hands on their head. Um, which is just totally a scary moment for anybody thinking, Oh my God, am I going to die right now? Not knowing, like, am I going to go home?" he said.

Cameron said he enjoys his co-workers, and it was a good job, up until last week. He said he was closing up on Thursday into the early hours on Friday morning, but it was after he left that his co-workers said three men saw a window of opportunity while they were taking out the trash.

"Apparently, these three men came up, told them to go inside, and that's when they, um, took the money from the safe. They took everybody's phones, and yeah, it was just a very, just surreal thing," he said.

Carolina Ale House also released a statement following the incident:

"We are cooperating fully with the Raleigh Police Department in their investigation of the robbery events at our Carolina Ale House Brier Creek location in the early morning of Friday, April 4.

We have provided security footage of the event and continue to support their investigation.

For our team members, we have immediately provided an Employee Assistance Program, which includes access to trauma counseling, to support their well-being as well as extra time-off to process. We have also hired private security to be on the premises seven days a week. Team members whose financial earnings were impacted were made whole.

An all-team meeting will be held at the restaurant on Saturday for continued support."

Anyone who believes they may have information on this investigation is asked to visit Raleigh CrimeStoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.