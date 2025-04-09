Popular Glenwood South restaurant Carolina Ale House to make way for new concept

A new entertainment concept will open in the same spot.

A new entertainment concept will open in the same spot.

A new entertainment concept will open in the same spot.

A new entertainment concept will open in the same spot.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Changes are coming to Raleigh's Glenwood South, where the owners of Carolina Ale House are closing the popular sports bar.

In its place, they plan to open a new, more interactive sports entertainment experience.

Carolina Ale House has been a staple in Glenwood South for a decade, but it will soon morph into a new concept called Smash Ping Pong Bar.

Ping pong tables will take over the outdoor patio. There will be an area to play darts and other games. Smash will still serve food and drinks and remain under the ownership of the LM Restaurants group.

There are no renderings yet of what the new business will look like; there's not even a logo yet.

ALSO SEE | Festival-goers, vendors soak in final day of Dreamville

LM Restaurants told ABC11 that it wanted to wait until the NCAA tournament was through before making the big announcement and dimming the lights on the popular sports bar.

"Carolina Ale House is a 25-year-old brand that was born here in Raleigh, is extremely popular, and it is beloved," said LM Restaurants spokesperson Kat Goldfaden. "So, the decision to close this one to make way for Smash was very difficult. But we've got this exciting brand. It needed a piece of real estate in order to grow. And we made that decision to change this location and convert it into Smash."

There are six other Carolina Ale House locations, and nothing will change at those.

Construction on the Glenwood South space is expected to start within the next week.

