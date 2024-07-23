Black Republican women say they're voting for more than skin color and gender

Despite Kamala Harris representing a possible breakthrough for the office of the President, Black Republican women are not sold on switching sides.

Despite Kamala Harris representing a possible breakthrough for the office of the President, Black Republican women are not sold on switching sides.

Despite Kamala Harris representing a possible breakthrough for the office of the President, Black Republican women are not sold on switching sides.

Despite Kamala Harris representing a possible breakthrough for the office of the President, Black Republican women are not sold on switching sides.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Less than 48 hours after President Joe Biden withdrew his name for consideration in the 2024 race for the White House and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for Commander-in-Chief, Black female Republicans are sounding off on the move.

"Sometimes I do admire the Democrats and how they smash mouth their constituents and say 'You're going to take what we give you,'" Felice Pete said. Pete said she's shocked at the lack of a traditional primary for Democrat voters to determine their nominee.

However, the chair for the North Carolina Democratic Party disagreed.

"(People) voted for the Biden-Harris ticket. They voted for Kamala Harris," Party Chair Anderson Clayton said. "And they knew that if, God forbid, he was not able to continue on as the president or make sure that he was able to be our nominee and accept the nomination, that they were supportive of her taking on his title as well."

If elected in November, Harris would continue to be a trailblazer in American politics. She's already become the first woman to serve as Vice President. She could become the first Black woman and first Asian American to lead the ticket of a major political party -- both of those would also be firsts for presidents, if she wins in November.

That representation is something even Black Republicans acknowledge.

"I am glad to see a Black woman elevated this way. There's no doubt I didn't think it was possible," Pete said. "But at the same time, with the value system she's promoting, there's no way that strong evangelicals can shift sides."

Pete considers herself a 'God-first Republican' with views that do not align with Harris, such as the VP's views on same-sex marriage.

Meanwhile, Republican Valerie Johnson, who previously worked for former governor Pat McCrory, said the possibility of a female President who looks just like her is not enough to secure her vote.

"If you have to lead with your race and your gender, that says a lot about where you stand on the issues," Johnson said. "I'm first -- policy driven. I look at your merit to see if you're qualified on your record."

According to North Carolina State Board of Elections data, there are nearly 3.8 million women registered to vote in North Carolina.

Further, Black North Carolinians make up more than 1.5 million registered voters in the state.

"Ask for policies. Ask for benefits. Make (parties) work for your vote," Johnson said. "Just don't go out and vote for someone because of the color of their skin."

Early Tuesday, Black Lives Matter issued a call to action to Democrats and accused the party of forgoing a traditional primary process with Harris' name on the ballot for President.

"This idea that folks voted for Joe and Kamala and therefore we can bypass democracy, we can bypass a vote of the people, really doesn't make any sense," said BLM leader Shalomyah Bowers. "We've got some explaining to do as to why we even have a primary system if we're just going to install Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee and an unknown vice president without any public voting process."

The Democratic National Convention is set to take place in Chicago from August 19-22.