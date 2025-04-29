Ex-basketball coach files lawsuit against Saint Augustine's for unpaid wages

ABC11 reached out to the school for comment but has not received a response.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former head basketball coach at Saint Augustine's University, Clarence Brown Jr., is now suing the troubled HBCU.

Brown said that the school terminated his contract last year without paying him for about seven weeks of work after abruptly dissolving the basketball and other athletic teams. He claimed he is owed at least $23,000.

St. Augustine's has continued to face financial and accreditation issues.

In March, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) did not approve the school's accreditation appeal. SAU announced it would pursue a 90-day arbitration process that will ensure all students graduating this May will earn degrees from an accredited university.

The school recently received a donation over $132,000 from Alfred Street Baptist Church located in Alexandria, Virginia. It will eliminate the outstanding cumulative four-year student debt for 11 seniors in the class of 2025.

