CIAA suspends Saint Augustine's University athletics for rest of school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announced Friday that all sports competitions for Saint Augustine's University (SAU) have been suspended through the end of the 2024-25 academic year.

The suspension of play in all sports is effective immediately.

The stunning announcement came after the CIAA Board of Directors said the decision was made after financially embattled SAU failed to meet conference compliance requirements. The Board also expressed concerns about SAU's continued challenges to meet NCAA sports sponsorship and scheduling requirements for the season.

"While it is disheartening to make a decision of this magnitude that impacts one of our member institutions, the decision was guided through a fair, deliberate, and thoughtful process in efforts to determine what was best for the conference, while also protecting the wellbeing and holistic experience of the student-athletes," said Board Chair Aminta Breaux.

Saint Augustine's could choose to keep playing, but any results would not count toward CIAA standings and seeding. The Falcons are not eligible for any championship participation.

Saint Augustine's, which has been embroiled in a long fight to essentially stay afloat, chose not to sponsor softball in the spring of 2024 or football and volleyball this fall. That left 10 remaining sports in the 2024-25 season to meet NCAA Div II compliance standards.

According to the CIAA, the compliance standards require that "each DII member institution sponsors and completes at least 10 sports each academic year."

Saint Augustine's ability to complete the men's and women's cross-country seasons and to meet other compliance requirements and deadlines "remain in question," the Board said in a release.

"Saint Augustine's University has been a member of this conference for over 80 years," said CIAA Commissioner McWilliams Parker. "Their administrators, coaches, students, student-athletes, alumni, and the SAU community are important and valued as part of the CIAA legacy. The CIAA will continue to support and rally around the Falcon family and President Burgess as they prepare to return for the 2025-26 season,"