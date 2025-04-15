Remains of Fayetteville woman missing since August found in Robeson County

Robeson County deputies found human remains in a body of water this past weekend later identified as those of Annie Lock.

Robeson County deputies found human remains in a body of water this past weekend later identified as those of Annie Lock.

Robeson County deputies found human remains in a body of water this past weekend later identified as those of Annie Lock.

Robeson County deputies found human remains in a body of water this past weekend later identified as those of Annie Lock.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police said Tuesday that the remains of a woman missing since last summer had been found.

Annie Lock, 27, was reported missing Oct. 10. She had last been seen Aug. 17 near Kiana Lane. A search warrant from Fayetteville Police said investigators noted they believed that Lock had gotten into an argument with her ex-boyfriend that day before she left their apartment on Cliffdale Road.

On Sunday, Robeson County deputies found human remains in a body of water. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has since identified the remains as those of Lock.

In March, her sister Tanya Lock said Annie was loved, and the family was hoping she'd be found safe.

Fayetteville police detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Lock's disappearance as well as the circumstances surrounding her death. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information related to Lock's case is urged to contact Detective Bergamine with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-705-2093 or the Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers program at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Fayetteville and in your neighborhood