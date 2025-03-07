Sister of woman missing in Fayetteville since August pleads for help: 'She means the world to me'

The family of Annie Lock is looking for answers after she went missing last summer.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville family is still looking for answers after a loved one went missing last summer.

Annie Lock's sister said the family last saw her in August; they haven't seen any sign of her since.

Tanya Lock said and Annie didn't just love each other; they had a deep bond.

"She actually was the one who cut my daughter's umbilical cord. So it's just like, she kind of means the world to me."

She said it pains her and her family that they haven't seen Annie since Aug. 17.

A search warrant from Fayetteville Police says investigators noted they believed that Annie had gotten into an argument with her ex-boyfriend that day before she left their apartment on Cliffdale Road. Despite thinking a report had been filed, the search warrant said Tanya Lock learned in October that a missing person's report had never been made. That's when she filed a report.

"I was getting so much backlash (online). Why did you wait two months to do a missing person report? And in fact, I thought it was already filed," Tanya said.

Fayetteville Police said Annie's phone records track movements through Hoke County, into Red Springs and Lumberton before coming back to Fayetteville on Aug. 18. It was last active on Aug. 29. There also hasn't been any activity in her bank accounts since Aug. 15.

Lock said her family is grappling with compounding loss -- after Annie went missing, one of their brothers died in October. Their father, who suffered a stroke in 2021, sometimes forgets that Annie has disappeared.

"Christmas, holidays is not even the same no more. We did not celebrate this year at all," Tanya said. "Her birthday just passed in January. I did a birthday cake and stuff for her. But we don't even celebrate as a family no more. It's not the same without her."

Annie Lock's ex-boyfriend has yet to respond to ABC11's request for comment.

Fayetteville police continue to investigate.