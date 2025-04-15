Orange County commissioners consider purchasing land for new crisis diversion facility

The proposed facility would provide 24-hour behavioral urgent care to people as young as 4 years old.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some community leaders in Orange County have a vision for a 5-acre plot of land right next to the UNC Hospitals campus in Hillsborough.

The property, off Waterstone Drive, was selected by the county for its proximity to the hospital and is "of sufficient size" to allow for a one-story mental-health facility that would include a large courtyard and healing garden, according to documents.

"It's a perfect location," deputy county manager Caitlin Fenhagen said. "This will be a resource for our schools, families, the court system, emergency services, that's our goal."

Rendering of the proposed facility.

Fenhagen said the facility can help address mental-health needs in the community as the county sees an increase in the number of people coming into the court system and the detention center dealing with behavioral health issues.

"The goal for a crisis diversion facility is to reduce unnecessary law enforcement contact and incarceration and emergency room visits for folks who have behavioral health issues or crises that could be better served in a therapeutic environment," Fenhagen said. "We would like to divert people to a more appropriate setting where they can get the care that they need."

The proposed facility would provide 24-hour behavioral urgent care to people as young as 4 years old, and a resource center that would support things such as housing and harm reduction.

However, if Orange County commissioners approve the purchase of the land, it could affect neighbors at the proposed site, such as David and Lori Leeds, who own Dave's Domestic Hedgehogs.

"We were very disappointed that we would have to vacate the property," David said. "We like it here a lot."

Although one neighbor told ABC11 that he didn't want to leave the neighborhood he's called home for more than three decades, the Leedses said they're OK with their decision to move so long as it ultimately helps the community.

"It's a beautiful property, and it's going to good use," David Leeds said. "That sounds like a great thing to do with it."

The Board of County Commissioners will discuss purchasing the land in a meeting Tuesday night. Officials said if approved, they hope to start construction by the end of the year and open the facility by early 2027.